Knicks Reveal Four Points Guards 'On The Radar' For 2021 Offseason

The New York Knicks are one of the most surprising teams in the 2020-21 NBA season. Despite having a roster consisting mostly of young players, the Knicks have proven that they are capable of matching up against the best teams in the league. As of now, the Knicks have won seven of their last 10 games and are sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 38-30 record.

When the season is over, the Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in building a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship next year.