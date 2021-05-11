Damian Lillard Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray Next Season

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be the subject of trade rumors in the 2021 offseason. Lillard may be currently committed to helping the Trail Blazers fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title but if they suffer another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, he may consider re-evaluating his future in Portland.

If they wouldn't show him a clear path to title contention, Lillard could finally follow in the footsteps of other superstars and starting finding his way out of the Trail Blazers.