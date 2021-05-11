Trending Stories
Demi Rose Celebrates New Moon In Metallic Bikini

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is ushering in a new moon by chasing tides in a metallic bikini and stunning her 16.4 million Instagram followers in the process. The 26-year-old model and Pretty Little Thing ambassador was, today, both shouting out the lunar day and honoring her October 2020-commenced gig with the clothing brand. Demi's Monday post delivered the famous curves with shorefront energy, although it wasn't a white-sand or palm-fringed beach as the star went for a rockier, more active setting. Check it out below.

New Look For New Moon

Demi Rose seated in a dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. A new moon, in many cultures celebrating cleansing and purification, taps right into Demi's spiritual beliefs - the model is hugely into mindfulness and mediation. Her snap today came sun-drenched and with her walking across the rocky part of an Ibiza, Spain beach, all curves and all shades in a head-to-toe metallic look that injected metallics into dark fabrics.

Rocking a tiny dark bronze bikini that came extremely cut-out, Demi swathed her figure in a matching and billowing duster, highlighting everything from her cleavage to her tiny, 24-inch waist.

See The Stunning Snap!

Demi was caught in motion and with one hand held up to circular sunglasses, with the caption focusing on both the moon and the sun.

"Tide, the alternate rising and falling of the sea, usually twice in each lunar day at a particular place, due to the attraction of the moon and sun.
Happy new moon Loves," Rose wrote, also tagging Pretty Little Thing. Demi is now both an ambassador for the brand and a sales face via her own PLT edit. See more photos after the snap!

What's The Pay?

Demi did use a #ad today, abiding by Instagram's required disclaimer for paid promotional content. Earnings on the platform correlate with following, something that's been outlined with potential pay figures by experts at Vox.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post."

Demi is gaining around 100,000 new followers a week. Scroll for more photos.

Following Shoots Up

Demi joined MySpace to escape the school bullies. Her Instagram following, hitting 10 million in 2019, shot up to 15 million in October 2020, with the milestone coming in the same week as she was unveiled as PLT's new face. The model has since gained 1.4 million fans and she's got other models keeping tabs on her. Following Demi is 24-year-old fitness model Sommer Ray.

Demi herself follows some high-profile celebrity accounts, not limited to pop princess Britney Spears, model Hailey Bieber, and reality queen Kim Kardashian.

