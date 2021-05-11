Demi Rose Celebrates New Moon In Metallic Bikini

Scroll for the photo. A new moon, in many cultures celebrating cleansing and purification, taps right into Demi's spiritual beliefs - the model is hugely into mindfulness and mediation. Her snap today came sun-drenched and with her walking across the rocky part of an Ibiza, Spain beach, all curves and all shades in a head-to-toe metallic look that injected metallics into dark fabrics.

Rocking a tiny dark bronze bikini that came extremely cut-out, Demi swathed her figure in a matching and billowing duster, highlighting everything from her cleavage to her tiny, 24-inch waist.