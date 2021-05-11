Demi Rose Celebrates New Moon In Metallic Bikini

Demi Rose is ushering in a new moon by chasing tides in a metallic bikini and stunning her 16.4 million Instagram followers in the process. The 26-year-old model and Pretty Little Thing ambassador was, today, both shouting out the lunar day and honoring her October 2020-commenced gig with the clothing brand. Demi's Monday post delivered the famous curves with shorefront energy, although it wasn't a white-sand or palm-fringed beach as the star went for a rockier, more active setting. Check it out below.