Britney Spears Rocks Crop Top For Backyard Pillow Talk

Britney Spears is cheating on her pillow and explaining the whole thing in a summery crop top. The 39-year-old singer today uploaded a fresh post for her 29.7 million Instagram followers, confusing them with a bizarre caption but ensuring the ramble was semi-clarified as she shouted out boyfriend Sam Asghari. On Tuesday, the "Circus" hit-maker shared a shot of herself in her L.A. backyard, also talking about a friend who had dropped by. Quite how much of the caption was metaphorical may well remain unknown. Check it out below.