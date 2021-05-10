Lori Harvey Rocks Open Shirt With Glow-Up Gains

Lori Harvey is hanging around her L.A. mansion in a painfully-stylish boxer shorts and open shirt look as she shows off her "fresh-face glow." The 24-year-old model and girlfriend to Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan is fresh from a massive career boost, one seeing her profiled by iconic magazine Vogue and dishing her beauty secrets and '90s makeup looks. The stepdaughter to TV personality Steve Harvey has revealed Jordan is her product guinea-pig, and he likely approved of today's snaps. Check them out below.