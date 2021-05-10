Trending Stories
Lori Harvey Rocks Open Shirt With Glow-Up Gains

Lori Harvey close up
LoriHarvey/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lori Harvey is hanging around her L.A. mansion in a painfully-stylish boxer shorts and open shirt look as she shows off her "fresh-face glow." The 24-year-old model and girlfriend to Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan is fresh from a massive career boost, one seeing her profiled by iconic magazine Vogue and dishing her beauty secrets and '90s makeup looks. The stepdaughter to TV personality Steve Harvey has revealed Jordan is her product guinea-pig, and he likely approved of today's snaps. Check them out below.

'Fresh Face Glow'

Lori Harvey sports bra bed photo
LoriHarvey/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Lori's Instagram following shoots up in the wake of her 2021-commenced romance with Jordan, 34. 2020, meanwhile, saw the model split from rapper Future. Lori, who now boasts a clothing collab with Naked Wardrobe, posted multiple shots, all seeing the beauty stunning her fans in an ab-flaunting blue shirt-and-shorts look, likely costing a pretty penny via what looked like fine linens.

Posing with sunlight pouring all over her and in a tiny plunging bralette in white, Lori showed her glow and her tan, even sharing a video version.

See The Video Below!

Lori Harvey in shirt and shorts
LoriHarvey/Instagram

Dropping jaws with her effortless class and shooting the camera a slightly-knowing smile, the Pretty Little Thing influencer peeped the insides of her $$$ property, but talk was skin in the caption as Lori wrote: "Fresh Face Glow."

Over 300,000 likes poured in over three hours, including one from model Ashley Graham. Lori got a: "Daaaaamn" by one fan, with the post also seeing Harvey told: "This is not even fair." Keep scrolling for the star's beauty reveals after the video.

Boyfriend Is Her Guinea Pig

Lori Harvey in a dress with boyfriend
LoriHarvey/Instagram

The 15-minute beauty hacks video, which sees Lori touting brands including cult favorite Laura Mercier, also came with a confession. Turns out the star is quite happy to have boyfriend Michael wear her products before she does.

“I tested all of my products, of course on myself, but I also tested them on my boyfriend,” she said. “He has become my live test model, so now he’s very into his skincare routine as well. And he tells me all the time when he’s on set the makeup artist compliments his skin now.” See the beauty video below!

Sense Of Humor

Harvey added: “I gave him all my products and he’s obsessed. And if you were wondering why his skin looks so good lately, it’s ’cause of me."

Lori and Michael went Instagram-official earlier this year following several private jet sightings together. January 2020 marked Lori going public with multi baby daddy Future, with the star keeping tight-lipped on both the romance and the relationship falling apart last summer. The two never announced their split, merely unfollowing one another on social media.

