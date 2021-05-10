Lori Harvey Rocks Open Shirt With Glow-Up Gains

Scroll for the photos. They come as Lori's Instagram following shoots up in the wake of her 2021-commenced romance with Jordan, 34. 2020, meanwhile, saw the model split from rapper Future. Lori, who now boasts a clothing collab with Naked Wardrobe, posted multiple shots, all seeing the beauty stunning her fans in an ab-flaunting blue shirt-and-shorts look, likely costing a pretty penny via what looked like fine linens.

Posing with sunlight pouring all over her and in a tiny plunging bralette in white, Lori showed her glow and her tan, even sharing a video version.