During Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers promise some intense moments. Maxie is anxious to track down Jason and Britt, and Sam's taking charge of the search. Maxie also thinks she's about to hire a baby nurse, and she has no idea that Peter set a terrifying plan in motion on this front.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sam will feel determined to track down Jason. She nearly caught up to him once, and that move caused some drama for her with Dante.