Salma Hayek Sparks Frenzy With Bare Baby Bump

Salma Hayek and her massive bare baby bump are causing chaos as fans do a massive double-take and assume the 54-year-old is pregnant. Posting a little late for Mother's Day this year, the Mexican actress updated her Instagram with a photo that 100% symbolized motherhood, posting for her 17.8 million followers and taking them back to 13 years ago. Salma, who is a mom of one and this year shared a rare social media moment with daughter Valentina, was all bump, and her followers got a jolt. See why below.