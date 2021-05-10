Trending Stories
Salma Hayek Sparks Frenzy With Bare Baby Bump

Salma Hayek close up
SalmaHayek/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek and her massive bare baby bump are causing chaos as fans do a massive double-take and assume the 54-year-old is pregnant. Posting a little late for Mother's Day this year, the Mexican actress updated her Instagram with a photo that 100% symbolized motherhood, posting for her 17.8 million followers and taking them back to 13 years ago. Salma, who is a mom of one and this year shared a rare social media moment with daughter Valentina, was all bump, and her followers got a jolt. See why below. 

Breath-Taking Photo

Salma Hayek in black swimsuit
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Scroll for the snap. It comes some months after Salma updated from a desert and quad-biking with teen Valentina, shared with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault

The photo, dating back to 2007 and when Hayek was in the very last weeks of her pregnancy, showed her lying back against white bedding and matching a fine red rug beneath her - the star had a red crochet dress lifted right up to flaunt a stunning and huge baby bump, with the caption shouting out Mother's Day in Spanish.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Salma Hayek and daughter in the street
Gettyimages | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Gazing ahead and makeup-free, the MCU face stunned her fans wearing only her wedding ring for accessories, with the breath-taking shot captioned: "#felizdelamadres," translating as "Mother's Day."

Over 100,000 likes poured in before the update was 30 minutes old, but so did queries over whether the actress might be pregnant. "OMG!" a fan replied with a shocked-face emoji, adding: "I thought u were pregnant again...Beautiful picture though, Thank you." Another user, meanwhile, just asked "pregnant?" in Spanish. See more photos after the shot.

'More Exhausting Than Working'

Salma, who became a mother at 41 and had a difficult pregnancy with gestational diabetes, has opened up on parenting, something she's called "more exhausting than working."

"I love being a wife and homemaker ― because it’s my choice. My friends who don’t have children say it’s impossible to get together with me because I don’t want to talk about anything else except motherhood."

Hayek added: "I can appreciate how exhausting it must be for women who have to do everything themselves all the time." Scroll for the pool throwback.

Rare Photo With Billionaire Husband

Salma Hayek and family in the pool
SalmaHayek/Instagram

2020 saw Salma making massive headlines for sharing a rare photo with her entire family. The pool stack throwback, seeing the star rock a pink swimsuit as she posed in the pool with husband Pinault and daughter Valentina, was shared in November of last year as Salma shouted out her husband.

"Never in my greatest dreams I could have imagined that I get to share my life with such a wonderful and extraordinary man," she wrote, adding: "You are our strength, you are our inspiration, you are our home."

