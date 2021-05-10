Trending Stories
Chrissy Teigen Looks Radiant In Unicorn-Themed Outfit

Chrissy Teigen rocks a bold orange gown on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Model and foodie Chrissy Teigen stunned her 34.8 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a series of snaps in which she rocked a unicorn-themed outfit for what appeared to be a party. Chrissy didn't provide much context for the images, instead simply mentioning in the caption that it was a photo dump of unicorn-themed images.

In the first slide, she was overflowing with joy as she held her son in her arms. Though he was dressed casually in a pair of black shorts and a graphic T-Shirt, Chrissy looked a lot more colorful in an ombre-print dress with thin spaghetti straps. The ensemble shifted from tones of pink to golden yellow.

Family Fun

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their two children enjoy a family outing.
Instagram | Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy's dress had a loose silhouette, the fabric draping over her figure without clinging too tightly. She added an eye-catching accessory in the form of a headband with ears, pastel flowers, and a small white unicorn horn that stuck straight in the air.

She also wore a necklace which hung around her neck on a simple chain, the charms resting on her chest. Her flawless features were accentuated her colorful face paint that swirled around her temples and cheekbones, drawing even more attention to her beauty as she beamed at the camera.

Unicorn Vibes

In the second image, Chrissy was perched on a cozy-looking chair with a wicker base and plush top. She had an outfit swap, rocking a dress with a tulle skirt which was gathered in bunches. She had her legs crossed, showing off her sculpted stems.

She appeared to have layered a chambray button-down over her dress, adding a more casual vibe to the shot, although she kept her hair pulled up in two high buns atop her head. More of Chrissy and husband John Legend's home was visible in the frame, including a large piece of art, vases with flowers and other foliage, and several eye-catching seating arrangements. Illuminated stars and moons hung from the ceiling on fishing line, adding a magical vibe to the space.

Strike A Pose

Chrissy struck several poses while perched in the same seat, showing off her physique and stunning features from all angles. In one snap, she had yet another outfit change, layering a buttery yellow cardigan over top of the dress while perched on a grassy area outside. Her son sat on her lap, gazing at something in the distance as Chrissy smiled at the camera.

Her fans couldn't get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 171,600 likes within just two hours of going live, including a like from actress January Jones.

Beautiful Bombshell

For another snap in which she rocked a similar outfit, Chrissy posed with makeup artist Nova Kaplan, suggesting she may have been the talent behind the intricate face paint gracing Chrissy's features.

"The new house is a dream," one fan wrote, loving the glimpses into Chrissy's space.

"You're so pretty!" another chimed in.

The model and cookbook author isn't afraid to show off her assets in all kinds of colorful and figure-hugging attire. Back in March 2021, as The Inquisitr reported, Chrissy shared a video clip in which she rocked a Hooters ensemble, showing off her lean legs in the tiny orange shorts.

