Taraji P. Henson Slays With Lilac Locks And Retro-Inspired Flares

Taraji P. Henson rocks a one-shoulder look at an event.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury
Ava Bennet

Actress Taraji P. Henson isn't afraid to mix things up when it comes to her beauty look, and she stayed true to form with her latest Instagram share. She tagged hairstylist Tym Wallace and makeup artist Saisha Beecham in the picture, giving the duo credit for pulling together the glamorous look.

In the image, Taraji stood in the doorway of a door with a black frame that made her look like a piece of art. A chic space was visible behind her in the background, with a few details popping out including a large mirror on the wall and a console table with a humidifier and lamp atop it.

Monday Vibes

Taraji P. Henson takes a sexy selfie in a casual ensemble.
Instagram | Taraji P. Henson

Taraji's long locks had been dyed a lilac hue a while ago, and she showcased all the different colors and tones in her hair as she wore it down in loose curls. Her silky tresses were parted in the middle, with shorter sections framing her gorgeous face. The curls were primarily the pastel lilac hue, with a few brown and pink sections mixed in to add depth.

She accessorized with a pair of geometric earrings, and her makeup look was very simple, allowing her natural beauty to shine through while placing all the attention on her colorful hair and outfit.

Colorful Cutie

Taraji flaunted her flawless figure in a pair of bold pants that had retro flare-style bottoms. The garment hugged her slender physique, clinging tightly to her shapely hips and toned thighs before flaring out below her knees. Only the very tip of one shoe was visible beneath the hem of her pants, and the trousers elongated her legs, making them look a mile long.

She paired the colorful bottoms with an equally bold blouse. Her top featured a row of small white buttons stretching down the front, and was crafted from a patchwork of different fabrics, from orange polka-dot segments over one arm to a more subdued striped pink and black section on the other.

Bold Babe

Taraji rested one hand on the door frame beside her, and brought the other hand up to the opposite side. Her legs were slightly spread and her pose was powerful as she took up real estate in the doorway, showing off her incredible figure and her bold ensemble.

She paired the stunning shot with a simple caption welcoming the new week, accentuated by a purple heart emoji, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 51,000 likes within just one hour from her eager followers, including a like from fellow actress Kerry Washington.

Serving Up Looks

"It's the jeans for ME," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving the pink trousers.

"I love this woman," another follower chimed in, captivated by every element of the shot.

"You look amazing as usual TPH," a third commented, using Taraji's initials in the compliment.

Taraji loves to showcase her personality on Instagram, and isn't afraid to take style risks. Back in September 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, she showcased an eye-catching ensemble that consisted of a barely-there black bustier top, sparkling hot pants, and bold accessories, inclusive a sequin-covered clutch and statement necklace. 

