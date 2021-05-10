Taraji P. Henson Slays With Lilac Locks And Retro-Inspired Flares

Actress Taraji P. Henson isn't afraid to mix things up when it comes to her beauty look, and she stayed true to form with her latest Instagram share. She tagged hairstylist Tym Wallace and makeup artist Saisha Beecham in the picture, giving the duo credit for pulling together the glamorous look.

In the image, Taraji stood in the doorway of a door with a black frame that made her look like a piece of art. A chic space was visible behind her in the background, with a few details popping out including a large mirror on the wall and a console table with a humidifier and lamp atop it.