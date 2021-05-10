Kaley Cuoco's Weekend Workout Enjoys Bunny Surprise

Kaley Cuoco literally got a bunny surprise while working out at her home gym this weekend. The 35-year-old sitcom star, whose $12 million Hidden Hills estate houses a veritable farm's-worth of animals, caught bunny Simon hopping around her workout space, with the whole thing uploaded to entertain the blonde's 6.6 million Instagram followers. Kaley, a pet mom to rabbits Simon and Henry and even having a @simon_silly_rabbit Instagram set up, showed how gyms can totally be fun for animals, too. Check it out below.