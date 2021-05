Scroll for the photo. January is, herself, a mother to 9-year-old son Xander Dane Jones, although the star has never revealed the identity of her child's father.

Posting all relaxed and with a white sheet mask shouting out 2021's biggest skincare trend, January snapped herself in selfie mode from her tub, peeping the interiors of her stylish home and resting her head against the white edge, also rocking gold necklaces and her blonde hair tied back in a center parting and away from her face.