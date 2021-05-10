Kevin McCarthy Slammed For Allegedly Ignoring Warning Of January 6 Violence

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is facing criticism for allegedly failing to heed a warning about possible violence on January 6 — the day of the Capitol riot, Raw Story reported.
According to Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, he warned McCarthy that the words and actions of Republican Party lawmakers would fuel violence on January 6.
"A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call," "I told Kevin that his words and our party's actions would lead to violence on January 6th. Kevin dismissively responded with 'ok Adam, operator next question.' And we got violence."