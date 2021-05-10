Pop star Jessica Simpson frequently thrills her 5.6 million Instagram followers with glimpses into her family life, sharing sweet moments captured with her children and husband. Her mother, Tina Simpson, also frequently appears on Jessica's page, both in her role as a mother and in her role as CEO of Jessica Simpson's company.

In honor of Mother's Day, Jessica opted to share a sweet photo capturing a moment when she and Tina were out together, dressed in their casual best and looking absolutely stunning.