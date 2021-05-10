Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Phone-Savvy Leggings In Sweaty Sports Bra

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Flaunts Coconut Curves In Cocktail Bikini

Celebrities

Bella Thorne Sparks Hygiene Complaints In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Dove Cameron Hangs Upside-Down With Flexibility She Calls 'Progress'

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Stuns In Sheer Sundress On Mother's Day

Celebrities

Britney Spears Stuns In Bikini For Mother's Day Kiss

Jessica Simpson Poses Alongside Her Mom Tina In Sweet Mother's Day Share

Jessica Simpson and Tina Simpson attend an event together.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Pop star Jessica Simpson frequently thrills her 5.6 million Instagram followers with glimpses into her family life, sharing sweet moments captured with her children and husband. Her mother, Tina Simpson, also frequently appears on Jessica's page, both in her role as a mother and in her role as CEO of Jessica Simpson's company. 

In honor of Mother's Day, Jessica opted to share a sweet photo capturing a moment when she and Tina were out together, dressed in their casual best and looking absolutely stunning.

Mother Daughter Duo

Tina Simpson and Jessica Simpson pose for a picture together.
Instagram | Jessica Simpson

The picture was taken from a relatively close-up angle, with both Tina and Jessica smiling right at the camera. The reflection of an extended arm and cell phone could be spotted in both of their reflective sunglass lenses, proving that the image was a simple selfie taken when the two were spending time together.

Jessica looked casual yet gorgeous in a heathered top, and a strap with black symbols on it stretched across her chest. She added some major flair with her accessories, placing a red knit beanie atop her long blond locks, and rocking large gold-framed aviator sunglasses.

Stunning In Sunnies

Jessica also had a pair of large embellished hoop earrings dangling from her ears, adding a bit of extra glamour to the look.

Her mother likewise rocked a casual ensemble with a few accessories, opting for a navy blue hoodie with a denim jacket layered over top. A navy baseball hat was perched atop her brunette locks, and she wore a pair of sunglasses with blue-tinted lenses that hid her eyes.

She layered several necklaces to complete the look, including a shorter chain necklace and a longer pendant necklace with a delicate chain and circular pendant.

Big Smiles

Though both women's eyes were hidden by their respective sunglasses, their expressions were filled with joy as they beamed at the camera. Jessica tagged her mother's own Instagram page in the photo, as well as in the caption.

She paired the selfie with a long caption in which she poured out sweet words about the impact her mother has had on her life, and the way she has shaped her as a person. She finished the caption with a declaration of love, and her fans couldn't get enough of the Mother's Day post.

Sweet Words

Within just eight hours, the post racked up over 51,300 likes, including a like from actress January Jones

"Tina, you look fab," one fan wrote, complimenting Jessica's mother.

"You both look gorgeous and @jessicasimpson you look so like your mum," another follower chimed in, spotting the resemblance between the two ladies.

Even Tina herself couldn't help but comment on the post.

"I love you... so thankful for the day you made me a Mother. It's all I ever wanted was to have children to nurture, love and cherish forever," Tina wrote in the comments section.

Latest Headlines

Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Joe Biden Might Be Dead

May 10, 2021

January Jones All Bubbles For Mother's Day Soak

May 10, 2021

Kevin McCarthy Slammed For Allegedly Ignoring Warning Of January 6 Violence

May 10, 2021

Weekly 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Cyrus Gives Peter An Ominous Warning

May 10, 2021

Jenelle Evans Enjoys Iced Starbucks With Bikini Confidence

May 10, 2021

Jessica Simpson Thrills In Platform Heels With Cowgirl Energy

May 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.