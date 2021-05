General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 10 tease that people throughout Port Charles will be scrambling. Maxie's due date is drawing near, and she's anxious to get a plan in place to keep Peter at a distance. Peter's got plenty of other problems, and Cyrus is going to be blunt in talking with him.

A new General Hospital sneak peek was shared via Twitter on Monday morning. It revealed a few juicy tidbits regarding what's ahead, and it should be a week jam-packed with action.