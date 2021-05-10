Jenelle Evans Enjoys Iced Starbucks With Bikini Confidence

Jenelle has been making headlines for clapping back at haters and reminding her followers that she's grown as a person and as a mother.

"You are probably watching Teen Mom on Netflix right now as we speak and if you are, good. That was the old me," she told fans earlier this year, adding: "That was the young me, the stupid me, the me that took risks."

"Now, let’s not sit here ten years later and come to my page and hate on me for my mistakes that I learned from," she added. More photos below!