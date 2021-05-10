Jenelle Evans Enjoys Iced Starbucks With Bikini Confidence

Jenelle Evans is living her best life with iced Starbucks, her three kids, husband David Eason, and a little bikini confidence. The former Teen Mom 2 star, fired from the franchise in 2019, is continuing to stay revlevant as she keeps her 2.9 million Instagram followers updated on her life, with Mother's Day bringing a gorgeous mash-up video re-posted from the mom of three's TikTok. Jenelle, who has sparked criticism for reuniting with husband Eason following a 2019 separation, was all smiles. See why below.