Jenelle Evans Enjoys Iced Starbucks With Bikini Confidence

Jenelle Evans smiles close up
JECosmetics/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jenelle Evans is living her best life with iced Starbucks, her three kids, husband David Eason, and a little bikini confidence. The former Teen Mom 2 star, fired from the franchise in 2019, is continuing to stay revlevant as she keeps her 2.9 million Instagram followers updated on her life, with Mother's Day bringing a gorgeous mash-up video re-posted from the mom of three's TikTok. Jenelle, who has sparked criticism for reuniting with husband Eason following a 2019 separation, was all smiles. See why below.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Jenelle Evans on rubber duckie in pool
JenelleEvans/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one that included road trip car footage as Jenelle enjoyed a giant iced Starbucks drink, with daughter Ensley also seen holding a beverage from the coffee giant. 

Jenelle, who was enjoying a Family Day and hit up a river with Jace, 11, Kaiser, 6, and Ensley 4, let fans into the entire thing, sharing play time and also a little  confidence  as she went selfie mode in a sizzling, leopard-print bikini while indoors and in front of a mirror.

See The Video Below!

Adding music and choosing Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," the former MTV face made her mini v-log upbeat and body-confident, also sharing a pantless selfie showing off her gorgeous curves. Jenelle had made 2020 headlines for admitting to a little pandemic weight gain, also brushing off the haters.

"#MothersDay #MiniVlog," the star captioned her video. Jenelle, who is regularly slammed, did catch heat as fans alleged son Jace wasn't wearing his seatbelt, but the JE Cosmetics founder didn't get any body hate. See more photos after the video.

Shedding The 'Old' Me

Jenelle has been making headlines for clapping back at haters and reminding her followers that she's grown as a person and as a mother.

"You are probably watching Teen Mom on Netflix right now as we speak and if you are, good. That was the old me," she told fans earlier this year, adding: "That was the young me, the stupid me, the me that took risks."

"Now, let’s not sit here ten years later and come to my page and hate on me for my mistakes that I learned from," she added. More photos below!

FInancially 'Stable' After 'Teen Mom' Exit

Jenelle Evans tank top selfie
JECosmetics/Instagram

Jenelle and David, making 2019 headlines as David fatally shot the family dog Nugget, have been gaining their income away from TV. Last year, Jenelle took to social media to claim she's financially "stable" with her influencing cash, telling fans:

"Right now I am financially stable being self-employed from home," continuing: “Just know I am financially stable. There’s a lot of diff ways to make money online from home these days.”

Jenelle is set to launch her own podcast this year, announcing it last month.

