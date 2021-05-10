Jessica Simpson Thrills In Platform Heels With Cowgirl Energy

Jessica Simpson is turning heads, going full cowgirl for Mother's Day and doing it in platform heels. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and mom of three humbly dedicated her own Instagram Mother's Day post to her mom, but it was a different story as the star's Jessica Simpson Style clothing brand updated to shout out its famous CEO. On Sunday, the label turning $1 billion in 2015 gave Jessica a giant nod, and it was full yee-haw as Jessica stunned with both her daughters and from a field. Check it out below.