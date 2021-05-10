Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Lincoln Center Corporate Fashion Gala honoring Leonard A. Lauder at Alice Tully Hall on November 18, 2019.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Elizabeth Hurley proved once again that she's the best ambassador for her swimwear brand as she took to Instagram ahead of the weekend to share a stunning selfie of herself in one of her bikinis. 

The British actress and model showed she's still got it at age 55, cutting a gorgeous figure in a bedazzled black two-piece that flaunted her enviable physique. She paired it with stylish sunglasses sporting ombre lenses and metallic-gold frames, looking effortless in the coordinating outfit.   

Check out the fabulous selfie below!

Rolling Back The Years

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in bedazzled black bikini from her own collection.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

The Royals star arrested attention in a plunging top adorned with countless sparkling sequins in a geometric print. She rocked low-waist bikini bottoms that tied on her hips and featured discrete metallic details to complement the top.

Elizabeth looked radiant as she posed against a dark backdrop that harmonized with the eye-catching swimwear. She showed off her lean, athletic body and beaming smile while snapping a pic in a mirror, reeling in more than 143,800 likes from her adoring fans. 

In her caption, she revealed the name of her swimsuit with a "Jessica bikini" hashtag and blew her 2 million followers a couple of kisses via emoji.  

Making A Splash

Her online admirers were all over the captivating snap, flocking to the comments section to leave her a whopping 2,760 messages in which they complimented her age-defying looks. Plenty of fellow celebrities showered the Austin Powers actress with love as well, including Sharon Stone.

"REALLY?? Gurl u just keep on killing it," wrote the Basic Instinct star, trailed by an assortment of flattering emoji.

"Great suit, your skin looks flawless!!!" chimed in stylist Ann Caruso, who frequently helps Elizabeth put together her glam looks.

"Nobody Nobody Nobody Does It Better," gushed another Instagrammer.

"Doriana Grey!!! Do you ever age?" quipped a fourth fan.

Selfie Queen

Elizabeth Hurley takes a selfie in a leopard-print bikini.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

The ageless beauty often wows followers with gorgeous snaps in which she models her creations. While most of the bikini photos shared across her personal and business pages typically capture the star on far-flung beaches or at tropical resorts, Elizabeth also posts the occasional selfie, driving fans wild as she does so.

One of her more recent shares portrayed the Bedazzled star in a leopard-print two-piece with chic chain details. The selfie, given above, was uploaded on her brand's Instagram page on April 8, where it garnered close to 27,000 likes.

Keeping Fans On Their Toes

Elizabeth Hurley wows in plunging purple swimsuit.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

Her one-piece designs are just as eye-catching, as proven by a November 11 post that racked up over 31,000 likes on Instagram. That upload saw Elizabeth pour her phenomenal figure into a plunging purple number with elegant metallic detailing on the shoulder straps.

The English beauty took a pic in the bathroom mirror, earning effusive praise from many of the 282,000 people who follow the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram page. 

When she's not promoting her swimwear brand, the stunning actress and entrepreneur uses her social media to raise awareness on important topics, such as fighting pollution

