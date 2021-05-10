Trending Stories
Halle Berry Shares Pregnant Throwback For Mother's Day: 'Motherhood Is A Real Privilege'

Halle Berry arrives for the Special Screening Of Lionsgate's 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' at TCL Chinese Theatre.
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Halle Berry celebrated Mother's Day on Instagram with a touching throwback photo from when she was pregnant. 

The Oscar winner, who has two children, 12-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry and 7-year-old Maceo Robert Martinez, shared a moving message in which she described motherhood as "a real privilege." 

The star uploaded a snapshot of herself holding a picture that captured a very pregnant Halle at the beach. 

"I’ve never felt more myself than when I was carrying my two children," she wrote in the caption.

Stunning Throwback

The image, which can be seen below, showed Halle enjoying a barefoot walk on the shore. The Monster's Ball star looked radiant in a wide-brimmed straw hat, which she appeared to tip while basking in the sunshine with a beaming smile on her face. 

The Hollywood A-lister cut a chic figure in a black crop top that allowed her protruding baby bump to be admired. She finished off the casual stylish look with matching leisure pants.

While the 54-year-old celebrity didn't specify which of her pregnancies the photo was taken during, the star shared her thoughts on motherhood.

"I’ll never get over the wondrous miracle of growing a life inside my body," Halle captioned the snap, wishing Happy Mother’s Day "to all the mothers of the world!"  

Proud Momma 

Halle Berry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021.
Gettyimages | Pool

The update struck a chord with many of her 6.9 million followers who expressed their appreciation in the post's comments section. More than 1,100 people left a message under the photo, which was liked over 118,000 times. 

Plenty of Halle's celebrity friends chimed in on the upload, including Mario Lopez.

"Happy Mother’s Day Halle!" said the Saved By The Bell actor.

"Happy Mother’s Day [three heart emoji] best gift ever," wrote celebrity keto chef and author Maria Emmerich, trailed by a heart.

Halle's personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, with whom she hosts the PhitTalks fitness segment on Instagram, commented three hearts. 

 

Fierce Mother

Halle is known for keeping her family life away from the spotlight and fiercely protecting the privacy of her children. While she occasionally shares photos of Nahla and Maceo on social media, the pics are usually angled in a way that doesn't show her kids' faces.

Such was the case on April 1, when the John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum star uploaded a photo of her family snuggling together on the beach. Photographed from behind, the actress had both arms wrapped around her children while sitting in the sand by the water's edge.

"The moments that matter most..." read the caption.

Very Protective Of Her Kids

The award-winning actress opened up about her decision to keep her children out of the public eye back in 2019, during an appearance on the Today show. 

“I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me,” Halle told host Craig Melvin, per People.

“I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs.”

Halle shares her daughter Nahla with 44-year-old Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she dated from 2005 until 2010. In 2013, the star wed now-55-year-old French film actor Olivier Martinez, who is the father of her son, Maceo. The pair divorced after two years of marriage.

The Catwoman star is currently dating 51-year-old musician Van Hunt.  

 

