Britney Spears Stuns In Bikini For Mother's Day Kiss

Britney Spears today got called a "lioness" as boyfriend Sam Asghari shared a stunning bikini kiss moment with his 39-year-old girlfriend. The pop princess, a mom to sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, stayed quiet on her own social media, but 27-year-old Sam was quick to shout out the "Toxic" singer on his Instagram stories. On Sunday, personal trainer Sam uploaded a sun-drenched photo of the hit-maker kissing him while bikini-clad, and he only had good things to say for the woman he's been dating since 2016. Check it out below.