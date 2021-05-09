Larsa Pippen Flaunts Coconut Curves In Cocktail Bikini

Larsa Pippen is all coconut cocktails for her poolside photo op, and she chose a killer white string bikini to wow her 2 million Instagram followers. The 46-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen has been soaking up the sun and staying hydrated, with a recent photo seeing the former BFF to Kim Kardashian prove that 40-year-old queen bee Kim ain't the only bombshell in town. Showing off her sensational summer body and shouting out Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, Larsa went full curves, and her fans are loving it.