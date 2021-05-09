Trending Stories
US Politics

Jim Clyburn Says Mitch McConnell Won't Be Able To Obstruct President Biden's Agenda 

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Phone-Savvy Leggings In Sweaty Sports Bra

TV

The 'Shark Tank' Effect Can Fall Flat, As One Lori Greiner Investment Proved Two Years After Making a Deal

Celebrities

Bella Thorne Needs Opinions In Wet/Dry Bikini

Celebrities

Bella Thorne Sparks Hygiene Complaints In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Dove Cameron Hangs Upside-Down With Flexibility She Calls 'Progress'

Larsa Pippen Flaunts Coconut Curves In Cocktail Bikini

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is all coconut cocktails for her poolside photo op, and she chose a killer white string bikini to wow her 2 million Instagram followers. The 46-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen has been soaking up the sun and staying hydrated, with a recent photo seeing the former BFF to Kim Kardashian prove that 40-year-old queen bee Kim ain't the only bombshell in town. Showing off her sensational summer body and shouting out Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, Larsa went full curves, and her fans are loving it.

It's Always Bikini Season

Larsa Pippen bralette selfie
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Larsa makes headlines for being a single woman again as her brief romance with 24-year-old married NBA player Malik Beasley fell apart last month. The mom of four, who caused a giant hoopla by dating Beasley and seeing wife Montana Yao file for divorce, was all long hair, don't care, posing poolside and holding a drink held inside a coconut.

Stunning fans amid decked pool settings and palms, the former Real Housewives of Miami star rocked a stringy and high-waisted bikini, also sporting a high ponytail.

See The Killer Snap!

With one foot on tip-toe as she also rocked an anklet from August 2020-launched Larsa Marie jewelry brand, the Chicago native took to her caption writing: "@hardrockholly" as she added a blue heart emoji.

Over 39,000 likes have been left. Quick to follow was an all-girls shot of Larsa with her crew as they flaunted their bikini bodies, with a red heart emoji this time captioning the shot. See the photo below - scroll for more.

There's been even more bikini action from Larsa, this time from the star's jaw-dropping walk-in closet.

Closet Action

Larsa Pippen in short dress
LarsaPippen/Instagram

On May 8, Larsa made headlines for a series of selfies showing off her immaculate and organized home closet. The star was flaunting her gym-honed body in a tiny black bikini, this time saying she was "ready for the weekend."

The perfection on Larsa's Instagram isn't going anywhere, but Larsa has been happy to open up about reality. In particular, about gaining a little pandemic weight, something she put down to quarantine baking with 12-year-old daughter Sophia, per her interview with Us Weekly. More photos below.

Quarantine Weight Gain

“We cook. We love to bake,” Larsa said after confirming that she and her kids workout together "every day." "My daughter loves to bake, so literally, I gained a few pounds baking with her every day," she added.

Outlining her healthy lifestyle, the Larsa Pippen Fitness founder continued: “When I feel my best, I’m working out consistently, I’m eating clean, I’m spending great time with my kids, I’m rocking my jewelry and I’m just doing the most basic things. I feel like the most basic things I’ve learned make me the happiest.”

Latest Headlines

Bella Thorne Sparks Hygiene Complaints In Skimpy Bikini

May 9, 2021

Kylie Jenner Twins In Bikini With Stormi On Mother's Day

May 9, 2021

Adam Kinzinger Says GOP Is 'Basically The Titanic'

May 9, 2021

Anthony Fauci Says Masks Work So Well People Might Wear Them After Pandemic Is Over

May 9, 2021

Kelly Ripa Stuns In Sheer Sundress On Mother's Day

May 9, 2021

Jim Clyburn Says Mitch McConnell Won't Be Able To Obstruct President Biden's Agenda 

May 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.