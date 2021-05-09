Trending Stories
US Politics

Jim Clyburn Says Mitch McConnell Won't Be Able To Obstruct President Biden's Agenda 

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Phone-Savvy Leggings In Sweaty Sports Bra

Celebrities

Bella Thorne Sparks Hygiene Complaints In Skimpy Bikini

TV

The 'Shark Tank' Effect Can Fall Flat, As One Lori Greiner Investment Proved Two Years After Making a Deal

Celebrities

Bella Thorne Needs Opinions In Wet/Dry Bikini

Celebrities

Dove Cameron Hangs Upside-Down With Flexibility She Calls 'Progress'

Bella Thorne Sparks Hygiene Complaints In Skimpy Bikini

Bella Thorne against skies
BellaThorne/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Bella Thorne couldn't keep the haters away this weekend. The 23-year-old actress and singer has been splashing about Miami Beach shores as she enjoys a vacation with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, with photos on the former Disney star's Instagram nicely leading into paparazzi ones as the cameras caught her Mother's Day weekend beach trip. Showing off her stunning figure in a one-shouldered and citrus yellow bikini, the Netflix star went naughty with a hose, and it looks like viewers to the images are playing games, too. Check it out below.

Instagram Paving The Way

Bella Thorne in Chanel shorts and top
BellaThorne/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come just one day after Bella updated for her 24.5 million Instagram followers and in the same skimpy yellow bikini. Throwing out hose fun as she teased fans and asked them to pick wet v.s dry, the Forbidden Flowers cannabis founder told her fans:

"Getting wet & before getting wet
You choose !! Comment a 😈4 wet or a 👼🏻 for dry."

Quick to follow were real-life shots of the red-haired beauty frolicking beaches and with two models as she splashed about for a photoshoot.

See The Paparazzi Photos!

The images came steady and strong, first showing Bella in her loud yellow bikini, with subsequent snaps seeing the Florida native slip into a more demure and long-sleeved white bikini paired with matching bottoms. All smiles, Bella sent out her superstar figure, but she was not welcomed by pleasant remarks as The Daily Mail published the photos.

"Good to see Bella getting her annual bath. Next installment: May 2022," a user wrote. "She always looks like she needs a long soak in the bath," another added.

Showing The Haters Can Hate

Bella Thorne and fiance during engagement
BellaThorne/Instagram

Bella may have garnered suggestions that she's scruffy in her swimwear, but the star couldn't have looked more polished as she posed for stunning engagement snaps with Italian pop star beau Benjamin Mascolo last week. The 2019-commenced couple, engaged in March of this year, now comes with a ring for each partner, with Bella telling fans:

"Can’t believe I’m gonna marry the love of my life @b3nm CONGRATS to my mom and ross and their engagement double weddings."

Scroll for more photos.

Her Beauty Essentials

Bella, known for doing her own makeup for stunning shoots, has opened up about what she always carries in her purse. Speaking to Byrdie in 2019, the actress revealed:

"I always carry something for my lips, so obviously Burt’s Bees. Right now I’m wearing the brand’s lipstick in Russet River. I love the darker berries, and I’m really into purples, especially for summer. And I’m usually always carrying an Evian spray or an oxygenating spray."

She did, however, add: "I never wear lip gloss. I don’t like the texture."

Latest Headlines

Larsa Pippen Flaunts Coconut Curves In Cocktail Bikini

May 9, 2021

Kylie Jenner Twins In Bikini With Stormi On Mother's Day

May 9, 2021

Adam Kinzinger Says GOP Is 'Basically The Titanic'

May 9, 2021

Anthony Fauci Says Masks Work So Well People Might Wear Them After Pandemic Is Over

May 9, 2021

Kelly Ripa Stuns In Sheer Sundress On Mother's Day

May 9, 2021

Jim Clyburn Says Mitch McConnell Won't Be Able To Obstruct President Biden's Agenda 

May 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.