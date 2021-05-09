Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Phone-Savvy Leggings In Sweaty Sports Bra

US Politics

Jim Clyburn Says Mitch McConnell Won't Be Able To Obstruct President Biden's Agenda 

TV

The 'Shark Tank' Effect Can Fall Flat, As One Lori Greiner Investment Proved Two Years After Making a Deal

Celebrities

Bella Thorne Needs Opinions In Wet/Dry Bikini

Celebrities

Dove Cameron Hangs Upside-Down With Flexibility She Calls 'Progress'

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Twins In Bikini With Stormi On Mother's Day

Kylie Jenner Twins In Bikini With Stormi On Mother's Day

Kylie Jenner holding Stormi outdoors
KylieJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner just clocked over 2.5 million likes in under 30 minutes for sharing her 2021 Mother's Day update. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, who became a mother in February 2018 with the arrival of daughter Stormi Webster, made her Sunday update a full mom-and-me one, sharing snaps of herself and now 3-year-old Stormi and saying: "I love being your mommy." Kylie, sharing Stormi with ex Travis Scott, even threw in some bikini action, and it was true Kardashian style and she twinned with her little girl. Check it out below.

'I Love Being Your Mommy'

Kylie Jenner and Stormi selfie
KylieJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come just a few months after the Kylie Cosmetics CEO celebrated Stormi turning three, with the star also recently shouting out "Astroworld" rapper Travis turning 29. 

Posting for her 231 million Instagram followers, the E! star opened with a gorgeous pool throwback. The photo showed Kylie at the water's edge and in the shallow end, with Stormi sitting on her lap and smiling. Kylie, doting on her little one, was rocking a multicolor striped bikini, with a teeny mini version on Stormi showing a near-same look.

See The Photos!

The mom-and-daughter duo then reappeared with a swipe right, one showing the Calabasas-based star brushing her daughter's teeth in a fun, pre-bed moment. Kylie also shared moments from prior shoots, again with a twinning look, also posting a snazzy silver bomber jacket outfit as Stormi posed in a bowling alley. 

"I love being your mommy," the youngest KarJenner wrote. The post follows one made three days ago as Kylie shared a sleeping shot of Stormi and wrote: "The sweetest love." Swipe right below for both photos - scroll for more.

More 'Herself' As A Mother

Kylie admitted that she fell pregnant within "weeks" of dating Travis Scott. In 2018, and shortly after welcoming Stormi, the Kylie Skin founder was interviewed by 40-year-old sister and KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian.

"I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs," she said. More photos below!

Stormi Name 'Just Stuck'

Kylie, who broke Instagram's records with her baby announcement photo following a concealed pregnancy, then dished on Stormi's unusual name.

"I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck," she said. Stormi is being co-parented with Scott.

Latest Headlines

Bella Thorne Sparks Hygiene Complaints In Skimpy Bikini

May 9, 2021

Adam Kinzinger Says GOP Is 'Basically The Titanic'

May 9, 2021

Anthony Fauci Says Masks Work So Well People Might Wear Them After Pandemic Is Over

May 9, 2021

Kelly Ripa Stuns In Sheer Sundress On Mother's Day

May 9, 2021

Jim Clyburn Says Mitch McConnell Won't Be Able To Obstruct President Biden's Agenda 

May 9, 2021

Carmen Electra's Cleavage For Sale In Risqué Bidding War

May 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.