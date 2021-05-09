Trending Stories
Adam Kinzinger Says GOP Is 'Basically The Titanic'

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois speaks at a congressional hearing.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with CBS News that was broadcast on Sunday, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois compared his own party to the Titanic, the ship that sank after striking an iceberg.

Speaking with Face the Nation host John Dickerson, Kinzinger lamented what some describe as a civil war within the Republican Party.

The congressman -- who has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and voted to impeach him for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government earlier this year -- also criticized House GOP leadership.

Titanic

Kinzinger said that the Republican Party is "basically the Titanic" right now, according to The Hill.

"We're like, you know, in this in the middle of this slow sink, we have a band playing on the deck telling everybody it's fine," he said, before taking a shot at Trump.

"And meanwhile, as I've said, you know, Donald Trump's running around trying to find women's clothing and get on the first lifeboat."

"And I think there's a few of us that are just saying ‘guys this is not good,’ not just for the future of the party, but this is not good for the future of this country," Kinzinger added.

Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum

Kinzinger also defended his colleague Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who is the House Republican Conference chair.

Like Kinzinger, Cheney voted to impeach Trump earlier this year. Since then, she has repeatedly criticized the former president, condemning his behavior in the days leading up to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

House Republicans have grown tired of Cheney's criticism of Trump, it seems, and will seek to oust her next week. She is all but certain to be replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who is a Trump loyalist.

McCarthy

Kinzinger also took aim at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who supported Cheney at first, but later changed his mind and is now in favor of ousting her.

"Liz Cheney is saying exactly what Kevin McCarthy said the day of the insurrection. She's just consistently been saying it. And a few weeks later, Kevin McCarthy changed to attacking the other people," Kinzinger pointed out.

He added that Republicans need to have "an internal look and a full accounting as to what led to January 6."

Kinzinger's An Anti-Trump PAC

Kinzinger launched an anti-Trump political action committee earlier this year, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

The group reportedly raised $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, receiving donations from more than 10,000 donors in all 50 American states.

Kinzinger, who will have to fend off several conservative primary challengers in 2022, raised another $1.1 million for his reelection campaign

The congressman has butted heads with many of his colleagues, including the controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known for spreading far-right conspiracy theories.

