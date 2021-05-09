Adam Kinzinger Says GOP Is 'Basically The Titanic'

In an interview with CBS News that was broadcast on Sunday, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois compared his own party to the Titanic, the ship that sank after striking an iceberg.

Speaking with Face the Nation host John Dickerson, Kinzinger lamented what some describe as a civil war within the Republican Party.

The congressman -- who has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and voted to impeach him for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government earlier this year -- also criticized House GOP leadership.