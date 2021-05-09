Anthony Fauci Says Masks Work So Well People Might Wear Them After Pandemic Is Over

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), appeared Sunday on NBC to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, Fauci argued that the United States is "unlikely" to see another coronavirus surge in the near future, because the population is being vaccinated at record pace.

President Joe Biden's administration has embarked on an effort to vaccinate 70 percent of Americans by July 4, which would guarantee an almost compete return to normality.