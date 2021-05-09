Jim Clyburn Says Mitch McConnell Won't Be Able To Obstruct President Biden's Agenda

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told CNN Sunday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel won't be able to obstruct President Joe Biden's agenda.

The U.S. Senate is divided 50-50, but Democrats have a one-vote advantage, being that Vice President Kamala Harris presides over the chamber and has the ability to cast tie-breaking votes.

When former President Barack Obama was in office, McConnell did all in his power to obstruct his administration, refusing to bring bills up for a vote.

He has vowed to do the same to Biden.