Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To Celtics For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

Sacrificing Brown would definitely be worth it for the Celtics if it means acquiring a more established superstar like Lillard. Lillard would give the Celtics one of the league's best clutch players, as well as an incredible playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he's averaging 28.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

It's worth noting that aside from Lillard, the Celtics would also be receiving two quality role players in the proposed deal. When both players are healthy, Covington and Nurkic could join Lillard and Tatum in the starting lineup.