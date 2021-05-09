Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To Celtics For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Trail Blazers may not have shown any indication that they are planning to make Lillard available on the trading block this summer but if they suffer another early playoff exit in the 2020-21 NBA season, some people believe that the six-time NBA All-Star may finally consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Portland.