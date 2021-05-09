Jessica Simpson Shocks 100 Pounds Skinnier In Baseball Camo

Jessica Simpson took under 60 minutes to get told she literally looks 20 years old today. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer dropped a very unusual style display on her Instagram this weekend, posting for her 5.6 million followers and celebrating her eldest-born child making it as a sports natural. Sharing a stunning camo-print outfit as she posed with son Ace, the Amazon Original Stories author was quick to shock fans in positive and negative ways - see the praise and pretty ugly shade below.