Jessica Simpson Shocks 100 Pounds Skinnier In Baseball Camo

Jessica Simpson close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson took under 60 minutes to get told she literally looks 20 years old today. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer dropped a very unusual style display on her Instagram this weekend, posting for her 5.6 million followers and celebrating her eldest-born child making it as a sports natural. Sharing a stunning camo-print outfit as she posed with son Ace, the Amazon Original Stories author was quick to shock fans in positive and negative ways - see the praise and pretty ugly shade below.

Starts Off Straight-Forward

Jessica Simpson walking in her home
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Jessica, who made 2019 headlines for dropping 100 pounds after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae, has made 2021 ones for revealing she's thrown out her scale - the blonde last month admitted she has no idea what she weighs.

The gorgeous photo showed Jessica with Ace, 7. The mom of three had accompanied her son to his baseball game as he confidently posed in a blue tee and matching cap, with Jessica herself going a little sporty and looking eerily like younger sister Ashlee.

See The Unrecognizable Photo!

Highlighting her massive weight loss in a fitted gray hoodie and army-effect camo pants, plus a red slouchy beanie and shiny black boots, Jessica smiled for the camera, with her appearance seeming to take center stage in the comments. The star had taken to her caption gushing about her son, opening:

"When Ace was in my belly I told everyone and anyone who’d listen that he would dominate a baseball field," adding that her "kiddo" is so "naturally gifted." See the reactions after the photo!

Asked What She's 'Wearing'

Jessica, seemingly proud of her pre-birth predictions, added: "Ace is honestly as good as it gets and as ready as ever to continue exceeding with pure excellence. I am so proud of my only son. when mama knows she knows..."

The star's All-Star son was the focal point for Jessica, but her fans just can't stop talking about her looks. "What in the heck are you even wearing?" quickly topped comments. The super-stylish star was, however, quickly backed: "Whatever she wants to wear!" one fan clapped back.

'You Look About 20!'

Quick to follow was a thumbs-up remark for the star who continues to defy her age but has, this year, sparked allegations of Botox and lip injections. The blonde bombshell was told: "You look about 20!" in a comment quickly gaining likes.  Referencing daughter Maxwell, 9, one fan wrote:

"I had to check to see how old your oldest daughter is now then realized this was you 😂❤️."

Jessica continues to make headlines for her massive 2020 Amazon deal and Open Book memoir.

 

