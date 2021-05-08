Bill Maher Says Liberals 'Suck The Fun Out Of Everything'

On Friday evening, comedian and Real Time host Bill Maher took aim at liberals and Democratic Party politicians, arguing that they need to be less "uptight."

In a scathing monologue, Maher recalled how conservatives used to spread moral panic and call for censorship, but noted that the roles seem to have reversed.

According to Maher, liberals are now the ones who "suck the fun out of everything," seek to "cancel" people and pay close attention to private lives of lawmakers they believe to be on their side.