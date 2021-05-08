Bella Thorne Needs Opinions In Wet/Dry Bikini

Bella Thorne is up for letting Instagram decide today. The 24-year-old actress and singer was back in her bikini this weekend, posting for her 24.5 million Instagram followers and reminding them she knows the art of social media engagement. Sharing multiple snaps, the former Disney star took fans through a chronological swimwear journey from wet to dry, with the snaps also peeping details of the star's Miami Beach, FL vacation. The newly-engaged star, soon to be Mrs. Benjamin Mascolo, kept the fiancé out of it. Male fans were not complaining.