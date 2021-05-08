Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Phone-Savvy Leggings In Sweaty Sports Bra

Kaley Cuoco was poolside and in only her sweaty sports bra and the leggings she's "in love" with today. The 35-year-old sitcom star busted out a power mat workout on Saturday, with the aftermath chill-out bringing the blonde outdoors and taking a moment to shout out the world's best leggings. Kaley, followed by 6.6 million on Instagram, posted stories to shout out Dada Sport. As usual, though, the girl behind Penny was going unpaid as she revealed her leggings to have a phone-holder. Precisely why she loves them.