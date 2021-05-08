Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Phone-Savvy Leggings In Sweaty Sports Bra

Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco was poolside and in only her sweaty sports bra and the leggings she's "in love" with today. The 35-year-old sitcom star busted out a power mat workout on Saturday, with the aftermath chill-out bringing the blonde outdoors and taking a moment to shout out the world's best leggings. Kaley, followed by 6.6 million on Instagram, posted stories to shout out Dada Sport. As usual, though, the girl behind Penny was going unpaid as she revealed her leggings to have a phone-holder. Precisely why she loves them. 

Leggings 'With A Phone-Holder'

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kaley, whose pandemic sweat sessions continue to front media outlets as she builds muscle from her $12 million Hidden Hills estate, had posted from the gym inside her garage. The actress was focusing on abs and legs while squeezing a ball between her thighs. Trainer Ryan Sorensen was putting the star through her paces, with the next photo coming as a joyful showoff.

Smiling, makeup-free, a little flushed, and in a snazzy gray-print sports bra and leggings, Kaley made sure eyes were on the pants.

See More Photos Below!

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Fans saw a tight and simple black pair of leggings with a red DADA logo. Kaley, who peeped the ultra-glamorous pool gracing her backyard, took to her caption, writing:

"@dadasport makes leggings with a phone holder, they are so comfy I'm in love."

Bear in mind, Kaley has rocked candy corn-print leggings on Halloween, complete with a matching sports bra. The star's dedication to "cute" workout gear also manifested just last week as she stated you better look "cute" if you're working out on a weekend.

Personality Matches Workouts

Last month, Kaley's trainer Ryan opened up on morning TV and dished about The Big Bang Theory alum. Speaking on The Today Show, Ryan revealed:

“Kaley’s favorite workouts are the ones that challenge her. Like if she has a hard time doing something at first, she’ll want to do that exercise every single time until she gets it,” then describing Kaley's stability ball work.

“She started by using mobility sticks — and then eventually, she got to the point where she didn’t need them anymore." More after the jump.

Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Sorensen added of his famous client:  "She was like, ‘I’m gonna keep at this until I get it right.’ That’s just how she works.”

Kaley is, indeed, a rare breed when it comes to the gym. The star has made headlines for saying she "fell in love" with hot yoga by admitting she hated running. Kaley, a former nationally-ranked amateur tennis player, is also a massive equestrian, a sport that's a pro deal for 2018-married husband Karl Cook who raises horses on his Pomponio Ranch.

