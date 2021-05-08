Alan Dershowitz Says Derek Chauvin 'Didn't Commit Murder'

In an interview on Saturday, legal expert Alan Dershowitz defended former President Donald Trump and argued that public opinion should not influence the criminal justice system.

Dershowitz claimed that Trump was prosecuted for "made-up" crimes when former special counsel Robert Mueller investigated his alleged collusion with the Russian government.

To illustrate how public opinion allegedly influences the criminal justice system, Dershowitz pointed to the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was as recently convicted of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.