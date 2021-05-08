Demi Rose Rocks Sheer Ribbed Dress With Infra-Red Energy

Scroll for the photo, one that comes as Demi continues to make bikini bombshell headlines - just last week, it was a swimwear and flower sandwich as the Brit lounged around the steps of her Ibiza, Spain home in a tiny white bikini.

Sticking with nautical accents, but definitely not in swimwear, Demi updated with a mind-blowing curve overload, stunning fans in a strappy and totally sheer dress, one that started out red and shifted to a bold blue as the eye slid right.