Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Reveals Perfect Tattoo For 25th Wedding Anniversary

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Stuns Hiking Desert In Sports Bra

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns Drunk In Bikini For Cinco De Mayo

US Politics

Ted Cruz Confronted By Angry Trump Supporter In Viral Video

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Enjoys Clam Workout In Yoga Pants

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Welcomes Summer With Buttercup Bikini Cheer

Demi Rose Rocks Sheer Ribbed Dress With Infra-Red Energy

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is going infra-red with her famous curves and in a skin-tight, sheer, and eye-catching ribbed dress. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation dropped jaws all-around as she paraded her hourglass silhouette by Mediterranean oceans and cliff greenery recently, posting for her 16.3 million Instagram followers and sending out major radiation. A futuristic and red-to-blue dress was the stand-out item as Rose promoted Pretty Little Thing, although for fans of Demi, she's always the star. Check it out below.

Not Her Usual Look

Demi Rose picking lemons
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that comes as Demi continues to make bikini bombshell headlines - just last week, it was a swimwear and flower sandwich as the Brit lounged around the steps of her Ibiza, Spain home in a tiny white bikini. 

Sticking with nautical accents, but definitely not in swimwear, Demi updated with a mind-blowing curve overload, stunning fans in a strappy and totally sheer dress, one that started out red and shifted to a bold blue as the eye slid right.

See The Stunning Snaps

Going a little racy with only a black briefs set visible beneath the dress, Demi rocked a rear view, with a swipe to the right showing off the front. Fans also got gorgeous Ibiza scenery as Demi was framed by lush trees, with crystalline waters seen ahead of her. Swipe for both images below - scroll for more.

Demi had taken to her caption, clearly referencing the unusual dress. "Not really here it's all an illusion," the star wrote, adding: "@prettylittlething."

Walking Away With Cash

The post comes amid a steady stream of PLT promos, ones that regularly fill Demi's Instagram and began in October 2020 when she was unveiled as the newest brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing. Demi now also boasts her very own edit with the affordable clothing giant.

"I love it! It fits and compliments the body so well. We worked really hard on making something that girls will feel super confident in," she revealed of the collection, one that's big on the latex pants and sell-out bikinis. 

Dishing Beauty Tips

Demi comes as a swimwear face, a fashion one, an iconic Instagram one, and a beauty one. The self-care lover who regularly shares her bubble baths and facials has also opened up on her beauty tips. Turns out, they're pretty unfussy.

"In general I am really simple when I bath or shower. I always use a fragrance free shower gel just because I have sensitive skin but if I feel like something more indulgent I will use wilting rose petals from my last bunch of roses as these have the highest frequency as a flower," Rose told Heat World.

Latest Headlines

Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Brag About Ousting Liz Cheney 

May 8, 2021

GSW Could Acquire TJ Warren For Kelly Oubre Jr Via Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

May 8, 2021

Ted Cruz Confronted By Angry Trump Supporter In Viral Video

May 8, 2021

Rockets Should Explore Trading John Wall For Kevin Love In 2021 Offseason, Per 'The Athletic'

May 8, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie Could Be A Potential Replacement For Dennis Schroder As LA Lakers Starting PG Next Season, Per 'Fadeaway World'

May 8, 2021

Celtics Could Acquire DeMar DeRozan For Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith & Draft Pick In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

May 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.