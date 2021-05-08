Demi Rose Rocks Sheer Ribbed Dress With Infra-Red Energy

Demi Rose is going infra-red with her famous curves and in a skin-tight, sheer, and eye-catching ribbed dress. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation dropped jaws all-around as she paraded her hourglass silhouette by Mediterranean oceans and cliff greenery recently, posting for her 16.3 million Instagram followers and sending out major radiation. A futuristic and red-to-blue dress was the stand-out item as Rose promoted Pretty Little Thing, although for fans of Demi, she's always the star. Check it out below.