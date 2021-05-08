Kelly Ripa Address Medical Worries Over Bedroom Splits

Kelly Ripa has responded to medical-centric concerns as a jaw-dropping bedroom video shows the 50-year-old casually easing herself into the side splits. The talk show queen was quite the headline-maker ahead of the weekend as she reminded her 2.9 million Instagram followers that training as a ballerina back in the day came with a #forlife, with the video showing the blonde energetic, in tight leggings, and seemingly a total rubber band. Comments have been mixed, though, and Kelly has now addressed some of them. Check it out below.