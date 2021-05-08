Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Reveals Perfect Tattoo For 25th Wedding Anniversary

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos close up
Gettyimages | Kevork Djansezian
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa has braved the ink parlor and revealed the perfect tattoo to mark her recent 25th wedding anniversary. The 50-year-old talk show queen made major headlines ahead of the weekend for celebrating 25 years of marriage to 1996-wed hubby Mark Consuelos, with this weekend bringing a rare insight into how the blonde made her marriage fully #permanent. On Friday night, and posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers, Kelly shared her arm tattoo, one that comes with the date she and Mark tied the knot.

5.1.96

Kelly Ripa and Mark on red carpet
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Scroll for the tattoo. Kelly, who met Mark on the set of All My Children and eloped with him to Las Vegas in 1996, updated with a selfie and close-up photo of her arm. The inner part of the limb showed fresh and delicate ink, with "5.1.96" seen in tiny writing. 

A sense of humor is never amiss with the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host. Kelly couldn't help but joke about her French-tip nails, taking to her caption and writing: "CLEAN MANI AND FINE LINES...."

See The Ink Below!

Kelly Ripa and Mark close up

Six days ago and sharing throwback collages of herself and 50-year-old Mark, the mom of three marked the major marriage milestone, writing:

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25)."

Mark, meanwhile, managed to make even bigger headlines as he gifted Kelly the "best" wedding anniversary present ever, one that cost no money, but plenty of time.

Mark's Unusual Gift

Kelly Ripa shows arm tattoo

The CW actor, who this year couldn't be with Kelly for his 50th as he was out shooting in Vancouver, Canada, created a massive collage of old snaps for Kelly, these including the birth moments of each of the couple's three kids. Lola, Michael, and Joaquin were all pictured just-born, and with Kelly holding them. Then sharing further galleries, Consuelos wrote:

"Happy 25th Anniversary. If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter."

Kelly Calls Marriage A 'Marathon'

"All of these places mean so much to me - and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark," he added.

Kelly, who says it like it is and married Mark at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, has likened her marriage to a "marathon," last year telling viewers: 

“You’re going to fight, you’re going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon,” adding: “There’s going to be like, mile 24, when you’re like, ‘I quit.’ But you just got to push through. Just push through.”

