Kelly Ripa Reveals Perfect Tattoo For 25th Wedding Anniversary

Kelly Ripa has braved the ink parlor and revealed the perfect tattoo to mark her recent 25th wedding anniversary. The 50-year-old talk show queen made major headlines ahead of the weekend for celebrating 25 years of marriage to 1996-wed hubby Mark Consuelos, with this weekend bringing a rare insight into how the blonde made her marriage fully #permanent. On Friday night, and posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers, Kelly shared her arm tattoo, one that comes with the date she and Mark tied the knot.