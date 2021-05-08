GSW Could Acquire TJ Warren For Kelly Oubre Jr Via Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

The Golden State Warriors may not have made any major acquisitions before the 2021 trade deadline, but they are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market this summer. Regardless of the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Warriors are planning to make big moves that could strengthen their chances of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty next year.

With a plethora of trade assets on their roster, the Warriors would be in a strong position to find a quality player that would complement their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.