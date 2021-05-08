Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is one of the veteran players that are expected to be traded in the 2021 offseason. The Cavaliers may have already accepted Love's apology for his recent controversial actions, but his departure from Cleveland seems inevitable. With the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, keeping Love on their roster no longer makes any sense.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Cavaliers are expected to try to find ways to get rid of Love and his lucrative contract.