Spencer Dinwiddie Could Be A Potential Replacement For Dennis Schroder As LA Lakers Starting PG Next Season, Per 'Fadeaway World'

The Los Angeles Lakers would be facing a huge dilemma regarding their start point guard position in the 2021 offseason. Dennis Schroder may be currently committed to helping them defend their throne but when the 2020-21 NBA season, he would be needing to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league.

Schroder is currently in the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though he hasn't ruled out the possibility of re-signing with the Lakers, his decision to decline to sign the contract extension that they previously offered gave a major hint that he's planning to entertain offers from other teams in the 2021 free agency.