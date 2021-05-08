Trending Stories
Celtics Could Acquire DeMar DeRozan For Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith & Draft Pick In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

DeMar DeRozan finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Boston Celtics are one of the teams that need to make a major upgrade on their roster in the 2021 offseason. Though Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have already blossomed into All-Star caliber players, the Celtics still obviously need more star power on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title.

In the past months, the Celtics have already been linked to several big names who are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market this summer.

DeMar DeRozan To Celtics Via Sign-And-Trade

DeMar DeRozan trying to score against the Celtics
Gettyimages | Maddie Malhotra

One of the most realistic targets for the Celtics in the 2021 offseason is veteran small forward DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World suggested a way on how the Celtics would be able to acquire DeRozan from the Spurs this summer. With their limited salary cap space, the Celtics couldn't sign DeRozan outright as an unrestricted free agent and would be needing to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Spurs in the 2021 free agency.

Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

Marcus Smart going back to defense
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

Before they could start any trade negotiation, the Spurs and the Celtics would first need to convince DeRozan to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Boston. In the proposed trade scenario by Tran, the Celtics would be acquiring DeRozan from the Spurs by sending them a package that includes Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith, and a future second-round pick.

If the trade becomes a reality, Tran believes it would help both the Spurs and the Celtics in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Celtics Add Another Prolific Scorer & Playmaker

DeMar DeRozan taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

DeRozan would undeniably be a great addition to the Celtics. Though he's still hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, he remains a very reliable contributor on the offensive end of the floor. His potential arrival in Boston would ease the loads on Tatum, Brown, and Walker's shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking.

This season, the 31-year-old small forward is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 49.0 percent from the field, per ESPN. Trading for DeRozan wouldn't make the Celtics an instant favorite to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but it would undoubtedly make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference next year.

Why The Spurs Would Make The Trade

Agreeing to a sign-and-trade scenario that would send DeRozan to Boston is an easy decision for the Spurs. Instead of losing him as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, they would be receiving a veteran multipositional defender in Smart, a talented prospect that they could develop in Nesmith, and a future draft pick.

"Marcus Smart would be the centerpiece of the deal. He is a top 5 perimeter defender in the league and would fit the defensive identity of the Spurs," Tran wrote. "The San Antonio Spurs backcourt could be deadly on defense with Marcus Smart and Dejounte Murray, and perhaps coach Popovich would be able to unlock Smart's inconsistent offensive game. Aaron Nesmith and the second-rounder would mostly be sweeteners in order for the deal to go through, though there is a chance that the San Antonio Spurs could develop Nesmith into a capable shooter."

