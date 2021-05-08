Gymnast McKayla Maroney Enjoys Clam Workout In Yoga Pants

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney today admitted she was struggling, but the 25-year-old powered through her Friday workout. Posting for her 1.3 million Instagram followers and via stories, the London 2012 Olympics face showed off quite the muscle display as she put herself through her paces - making February 2021 headlines for an E.R. visit resulting in a kidney stones diagnosis, the gymnast then had surgery in March and has been recovering ever since. The gym footage included traditional treadmill action, but it also included the clam. Check it out below.