Gymnast McKayla Maroney Enjoys Clam Workout In Yoga Pants

Scroll for the video. McKayla, who recently opened up about her past disordered eating and admitting to both starving herself and binge eating, is now the picture of health. The California native's videos today came huffing and puffing as she did everything from deep squats with weights to cardio, with fans initially seeing the star on a treadmill - McKayla clocked a sweet 15 miles on an incline to warm herself up.

The clam, which is a Pilates exercise, works the inner and outer thighs, plus the glutes.