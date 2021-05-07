Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Weekend Workout One-Piece She Calls 'Cute'

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns Drunk In Bikini For Cinco De Mayo

US Politics

Tucker Carlson 'Is Running For President,' GOP Pollster Says

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Enjoys Clam Workout In Yoga Pants

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Stuns Hiking Desert In Sports Bra

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Welcomes Summer With Buttercup Bikini Cheer

Tucker Carlson 'Is Running For President,' GOP Pollster Says

Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks onstage.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tucker_Carlson_(31551260987).jpg
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Prominent GOP pollster Frank Luntz appeared Thursday on The New York Times podcast Sway to discuss a wide variety of issues with host Kara Swisher.

One of the topics Swisher and Luntz touched on was the current state of the Republican Party, which has struggled to find a way forward in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Luntz did not have much good to say about Trump, blaming him for Republican losses in both chambers of Congress, but he made an interesting remark about Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson Has Attacked Luntz 

Carlson and Luntz have butted heads numerous times in the past.

Notably, the host recently revealed on his popular cable show that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rented a room from Luntz during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carlson alleged that McCarthy violated House ethics rules by renting a room from Luntz, because Luntz is a "lobbyist" for the technological giant Google.

The pollster said that he is not a lobbyist, but conceded that he has "worked through Google on language."

"I don’t advocate for them," he stressed.

Will Carlson Run For President?

Luntz claimed that Carlson is attacking him and making false accusations because he wants to run for president.

"Tucker realizes that he can make any accusation he wants to make, and that cadre, because he’s very popular among a certain segment of conservatism," Luntz said.

"I think Tucker is running for president. And I think that’s what he’s going to do. And I think he’s going to try to demonize and destroy anyone who might stand up against him. And that’s all that this is."

Luntz Slams Carlson 

Republican pollster Frank Luntz attends an event.
Gettyimages | Neilson Barnard

Swisher pointed out that Carlson claimed that Luntz has an "outsized influence" on the Republican Party because he's renting a room to McCarthy, asking the pollster to respond.

"This is part of the demonization and delegitimization. And it’s tragic," Luntz replied.

"And I don’t know how to stop it. And if you want to be involved in the process, you just have to accept it," Luntz added, noting that he regrets not speaking up more during Trump's presidency.

"I should have spoken out more. I knew it. And I was too quiet," he said.

Carlson 2024

Trump, who remains the most popular Republican figure in the country, has repeatedly floated launching a comeback presidential bid in 2024. If Trump doesn't run, however, the GOP primary field will be wide open, which is why some see Carlson as a potential contender.

In a March column for The National Interest, Rachel Bucchino pointed out that Carlson's has been rated the most watched cable news program in history, describing the host as "one of the most Trump-like candidates in the speculated running."

Latest Headlines

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Enjoys Clam Workout In Yoga Pants

May 8, 2021

Demi Rose Welcomes Summer With Buttercup Bikini Cheer

May 7, 2021

Dove Cameron Hangs Upside-Down With Flexibility She Calls 'Progress'

May 7, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Flawless In Chain Bikini With Frosted Lipstick

May 7, 2021

Monday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Peter Schemes And Maxie Turns To Sam

May 7, 2021

Bebe Rexha Shares Inspiring Message With Topless Confidence

May 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.