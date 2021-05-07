Dove Cameron Hangs Upside-Down With Flexibility She Calls 'Progress'

Dove Cameron is flaunting her rubber-band flexibility and approaching 1 million views for a stunning display she casually called "progress." The 25-year-old actress and singer made it quite the back stretch for her 42.2 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, posting a jaw-dropping floor session and reminded fans that upcoming Powerpuff Girls hasn't had her camped out on the couch with Pringles. The former Disney star's Thursday video showed her barefoot, in a bridge, and fully upside-down as fans called her a "flexible queen." See why below.