General Hospital spoilers promise big baby-related developments with the episode airing on Monday. Maxie and Brook Lynn are scrambling to pull together their baby swap plan, but Peter's scrambling too. It's almost go-time for the ladies and they've got their work cut out for them.

During Friday's show, Peter showed up at Maxie's apartment. Brook Lynn was there, but hidden, and he didn't figure that out. He did, however, take a sneaky photo of a resume that could lead to trouble.