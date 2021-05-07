Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Cameron Apologizes And Olivia's Flirty With Robert

During Friday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers suggest Cameron will try to extend an olive branch to Josslyn. The two have been at odds since Franco's death, and there may now be an opportunity for them to set aside their differences. In addition, viewers will see more of Robert and Olivia together, and things seemingly will get flirty.

Cameron was convinced Jason killed Franco, while Josslyn was certain someone else was responsible. Sadly, this caused a rift between the two lifelong friends.